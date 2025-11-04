Gopichand-hinduja-architect-of-a-global-empire

Gopichand Parmanand Hinduja—GP to friends and business associates—passed away in London on November 4, 2025, marking the end of an era for one of the world’s most quietly influential business dynasties. He was 85.

For decades, the Hinduja name had been synonymous with global ambition, albeit from a family with its roots in the Indian subcontinent. Yet, behind the formality of conglomerate press releases and the polished smiles of family portraits, GP was the understated engine—calm, methodical, and intensely private—who helped transform a modest trading outfit into a multinational empire. He rarely met outsiders.

Born in 1940 into a Sindhi business family in the bustling pre-Independence India, Gopichand grew up in Licence Raj India where frugality was prized and hard work praised, but being seen as wealthy frowned upon. His father, Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja, had already established a trading business in Iran, dealing in goods from textiles to spices. The young GP went to Mumbai’s Jai Hind College, joined the family business in the late 1950s and quickly earned a reputation for his meticulous style. He is believed to have read every line of a contract twice before signing.

By the 1970s, as India’s business climate remained constrained by regulation, the family looked outward. GP, along with his elder brother Srichand, shifted base to London and began steering the Hinduja Group toward global expansion. They steered their now global empire from a mansion near Buckingham Palace, running a company that would soon stretch from Europe to Asia to the Middle East.

While the older Srichand, who passed away in 2023, was the public face, it was Gopichand who shaped strategy. “SP would dream, GP would execute,” a long-time associate once said. Together, the brothers made the Hinduja Group a symbol of Indian globalism—long before another compatriot, Lakshmi Mittal, would also relocate to London and build a global steel empire.

