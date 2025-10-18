Yes Bank reports improved Q2FY26 profit, muted income and loan growth

Indian private lender Yes Bank, in which Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) became the largest shareholder with a 24.22 percent stake in the September-ended quarter, reported an annual jump in net profit, and net interest income improved in the September-ended quarter.

Yes Bank reported an 18.3 percent rise in net profit to Rs654.47 crore, while net interest income rose 4.6 percent year-on-year to Rs2,300 crore while net interest margin rose to 2.5 percent, 10 basis points up year-on-year.

Deposit growth for the bank improved 6.9 percent for the year to Rs2.96 lakh crore, led by CASA (current and savings accounts) deposits with a 12.5 percent growth. “The CASA ratio for the bank is now at 33.7 percent, up 170 basis points year-on-year,” Yes Bank’s CEO Prashant Kumar told the media post announcing the earnings.

While SMBC is now the largest shareholder in the bank, State Bank of India (SBI) will continue to be a major shareholder too, with a 10.8 percent stake.

Post the deal, SMBC now has two board members on the Yes Bank Board.

