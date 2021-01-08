  1. Home
Photo of the Day: A century down under

By Forbes India
Published: Jan 8, 2021 12:58:56 PM IST
Updated: Jan 8, 2021 01:12:15 PM IST

_steve smith_bgSteve Smith of Australia celebrates scoring a century during day two of the Third Test match in the series between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 08, 2021 in Sydney, Australia.

Image: Cameron Spencer/ Getty Images

