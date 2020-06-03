  1. Home
Photo of the Day: A disabled man grapples with the impending Cyclone Nisarga

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 3, 2020 11:06:22 AM IST
Updated: Jun 3, 2020 11:19:53 AM IST

bg_photo of the day_gettyimages-1217197015A disabled man rides his wheelchair in Mumbai, India on June 02, 2020. Tropical cyclone storm "Nisarga"; expected to hit the Maharashtra coast on June 03 as per media report

Image: Himanshu Bhatt/NurPhoto via Getty Images

