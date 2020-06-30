  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Assam ravaged by floods

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 30, 2020 12:23:26 PM IST
Updated: Jun 30, 2020 01:10:03 PM IST

assam bgVillagers row a makeshift raft through a flooded field to reach a safer place at the flood-affected Mayong village in Morigaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, June 29, 2020. ⁣⁣

Image: REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika  

