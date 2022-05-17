  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: Daring to ride the bull

Photo of the day: Daring to ride the bull

By Forbes India
Published: May 17, 2022 04:40:04 PM IST
Updated: May 17, 2022 04:48:49 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India's chairperson MR Kumar at the listing ceremony at the BSE in Mumbai, India on May 17, 2022. State-run LIC plunged early in its trading debut after a record initial public offering that was priced at the top of the range and was oversubscribed nearly three times.

Image: Samyukta Lakshmi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Pat Cummins on leading: Think clearly and don't get caught up after decision is made
El Salvador to host 44 countries to discuss Bitcoin