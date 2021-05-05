  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the Day: Drive to survive

By Forbes India
Published: May 5, 2021 11:58:58 AM IST
Updated: May 5, 2021 12:03:34 PM IST

Drive-in-car vaccination center facility at BMC parking lot in Dadar, Mumbai.
Image: Deepak Turbhekar for Forbes India 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
The rise of European-style breads in the Indian household