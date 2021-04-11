Photo of the Day: Everything is 'fine'

SDM officials impose fine on a visitor for not wearing face mask amid the Covid-19 pandemic, at Ferozshah Kotla Monument, on April 8, 2021 in New Delhi, India.
Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
From colours to indoor islands, give your home a Summer 2021 trendy makeover
Biden backs Taiwan, but some call for a clearer warning to China
Is this the future of face masks?
Ten interesting things we read this week
Photo of the Day: End of an era
Millennials are shunning credit cards. This entrepreneur's new buy-now-pay-later model made him a billionaire
India's unicorn party is just getting started
Covid-19 second wave: Why are hospitals falling short of ventilators, again?
Powerful men fall, one after another, in France's delayed #MeToo
Drought in Taiwan pits chipmakers against farmers
Photo of the Day: Vaccine shortage
Victory belongs to the team, defeat to the captain: Kumar Sangakkara
Thoughts on money
5 ways to improve diversity training, according to a new study
What Covid-19 does to your brain