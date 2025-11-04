Advertisement

Photo of the day: Travellers feel impact of US government shutdown

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary ground stop for some flights to Newark Liberty International Airport due to staffing, according to an advisory.

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Nov 04, 2025, 18:59 IST1 min
United Airlines planes at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in Newark, New Jersey, US, on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary ground stop for some flights to Newark Liberty International Airport on Sunday due to staffing, according to an advisory.
Image: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

First Published: Nov 04, 2025, 19:04

