  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the Day: Hands that feed the world

By Forbes India
Published: Jan 14, 2021 11:21:58 AM IST
Updated: Jan 14, 2021 11:25:38 AM IST

farmers_bgFarmers celebrate Lohri festival amid the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) on January 13, 2021 in New Delhi, India. 

Image: Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Trump impeached for inciting insurrection
Millions flock to Telegram and Signal as fears grow over big tech