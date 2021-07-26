  1. Home
Photo of the day: Honouring the bravehearts

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 26, 2021 12:13:44 PM IST
Updated: Jul 26, 2021 12:18:08 PM IST

Soldiers light candles at Kargil War Memorial in Drass in memory of the soldiers and officers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War. 

Image: Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

