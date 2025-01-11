Photo of the day: Hot summer day

A person dives from a springboard during a hot summer day at Sea Point swimming pool in Cape Town, South Africa on January 10, 2025.
Image: Esa Alexander / Reuters
From Ananya Panday's breakout success to predicting the state of jobs in 2030, our top stories of the week
How 'zebra striping' could help drinkers keep alcohol consumption in check
Beyond step counting: wearable tech promises medical-grade data
Rio de Janeiro introduces tax-free shopping for tourists
Three of the world's five cities with the 'slowest traffic' are in India
How to understand AI's potential impact on knowledge jobs
Photo of the day: Apocalypse now
From Diljit Dosanjh to Sunidhi Chauhan: Showstoppers 2024-25, music edition
Films are like true love. They take everything from you: Sohum Shah
Photo of the day: Tibet earthquake aftermath
From Harvinder Singh to Preethi Pal: How India's paralympians scripted a spectacular 2024
Joy of unboxing: Packaging's powerful pull for branding, bonding and beyond
From Tabu and Ananya Panday to Imtiaz Ali: Showstoppers 2024-25, OTT edition
Disinformation experts slam Meta's decision to end US fact-checking
Egypt unveils new archaeological wonders in Luxor