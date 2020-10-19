  1. Home
Photo of the Day: In US elections, citizens vote amidst pandemic

Published: Oct 19, 2020 12:27:53 PM IST
Updated: Oct 19, 2020 01:22:45 PM IST

us_early voting_bgDana Clark, and her son 18 month old Mason, wait in line at City Hall as early voting begins for the upcoming presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., October 16, 2020.

Image: REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn  

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

