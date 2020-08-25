  1. Home
Photo of the day: India's longest river ropeway inaugurated in Assam

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 25, 2020 11:49:05 AM IST
Updated: Aug 25, 2020 11:53:56 AM IST

 

bg_photo of the day_gettyimages-1228186388View of India's longest river ropeway connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati over the River Brahmaputra, after its inauguration, in Guwahati, Assam, India on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
Image: David Talukdar/NurPhoto via Getty Images

