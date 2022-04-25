French President Emmanuel Macron reacts on stage next to his wife, French first lady Brigitte Macron, after being re-elected as president, following the results in the second round of the 2022 French presidential election, during his victory rally at the Champ de Mars in Paris, France, April 24, 2022.Image: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
