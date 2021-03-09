  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Mask up

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 9, 2021 11:25:26 AM IST
Updated: Mar 9, 2021 11:40:36 AM IST

woman_rtxa74kx_bgA woman wearing a protective mask walks past a graffiti amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on a street in Navi Mumbai, India, March 8, 2021.

Image: Francis Mascarenhas/ REUTERS

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

