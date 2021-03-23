  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Spring in blossom

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 23, 2021 01:19:39 PM IST
Updated: Mar 23, 2021 01:31:40 PM IST

pod_bee_rtxapavy-bgA bee collects pollen from cherry blossom at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London. Cherry, peach and almond trees are in bloom heralding springtime around the world.

Image: Toby Melville/ Reuters

