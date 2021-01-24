  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Standing guard

By Forbes India
Published: Jan 24, 2021 08:14:11 AM IST
Updated: Jan 22, 2021 07:33:18 PM IST

raisina hills_bgBorder Security Force (BSF) camel contingent stands guard at Raisina Hills during the rehearsals for Beating Retreat 2021, at Raisina hill on January 21, 2021 in New Delhi, India.

Image: Sonu Mehta/ Hindustan Times via Getty Images

