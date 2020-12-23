  1. Home
Photo of the Day: View from the top

By Forbes India
Published: Dec 23, 2020 12:56:09 PM IST
Updated: Dec 23, 2020 01:17:51 PM IST

photooftheday_infosys_rtsrj1j_bgA view of the Infosys campus. Infosys won the largest deal ever in its history worth 3.2 billion dollars from German automotive major Daimler. The deal involves a massive infrastructure overhaul and migration to a hybrid cloud environment.​

Image: Vivek Prakash/ Reuters

