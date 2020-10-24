  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Voting begins in Bihar

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 24, 2020 10:09:31 AM IST
Updated: Oct 24, 2020 11:08:08 AM IST

bg_photo 1- photo of the day-gettyimages-1229227519Voters queue to cast their votes for Bihar Legislative Council elections at Millar High School on October 22, 2020 in Patna, India. 

Image: Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

