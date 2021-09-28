  1. Home
  4. Photo of the day: Waiting for vaccine

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 28, 2021 03:18:56 PM IST
Updated: Sep 28, 2021 03:29:39 PM IST

People camp overnight to receive a dose of Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a government-run district hospital at midnight in Siliguri on September 28, 2021.

Image: DIPTENDU DUTTA/AFP via Getty Images

