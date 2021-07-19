Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
Photo of the day: Water under the bridge
Japanese anime has problem with women and girls: Mamoru Hosoda
Can Mukesh Ambani do a Jio with India's green energy space?
The pandemic has a new epicentre: Indonesia
The practice of courage
NSO Group and Pegasus: Israeli spyware maker is in spotlight amid reports of wide abuses
Quadria Capital to focus on tech-enabled healthcare deals
Will health finally find its day in the sun? That's the hope
Photo of the day: Preparing for Eid
Photo of the day: Devastation all around
Shonda Rhimes: The queen of the small screen
1 judge for every 50,000 people, 1 cop for every 858 citizens: India's justice system in numbers
Ten interesting things we read this week
Being paid not to own a car? It's an idea that's gaining ground in Germany
How Pornhub is getting people back into museums