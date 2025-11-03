Advertisement
Photo of the day: Indian Women's cricket team celebrates historic win
India's Jemimah Rodrigues (front) and Amanjot Kaur celebrate their team's win at the end of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) semi-final match between India and Austra
By Forbes India
Last Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 14:09 IST1 min
Image: Punit Paranjpe / AFP
First Published: Nov 03, 2025, 14:13Subscribe Now
- Home /
- Special-report /
- Photo-of-the-day /
- Photo-of-the-day-indian-womens-cricket-team-celebrates-historic-win
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement