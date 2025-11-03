Advertisement

Photo of the day: Indian Women's cricket team celebrates historic win

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 14:09 IST1 min
India's Jemimah Rodrigues (front) and Amanjot Kaur celebrate their team's win at the end of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) semi-final match between India and Australia at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 30, 2025.
Image: Punit Paranjpe / AFP

First Published: Nov 03, 2025, 14:13

