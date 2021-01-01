  1. Home
Forbes India 2020 Rewind: The year that was, India edition

From Covid-19 to locusts, India-China standoff to farmers' protests, here's a quick recap of the important events of the year in India

By Forbes India
Published: Jan 1, 2021 08:30:09 AM IST
Updated: Dec 31, 2020 04:24:49 PM IST

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

