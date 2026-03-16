Inside the conversations that shape India’s AI future

For its entire duration, the CNBC-TV18 Edge AI Studio, presented by Qualcomm, stood at the physical and intellectual heart of the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Located within Bharat Mandapam, it became a forum where the Summit's grand theme of 'People, Planet, and Progress' was distilled into engaging conversations about architecture, trust, sovereignty, and scale. The studio hosted a remarkable procession of global leaders, policymakers, founders, and technologists, who represented a wide array of industrial ambitions and strategic visions. Their voices, when woven together, described the contours of a pivotal moment in history, as India sought to assert its leadership in the AI age.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw set the tone for the gathering, when he said, "India will play on the front foot." The sovereign models launched at the summit, the partnerships announced, and the infrastructure commitments sealed all pointed to a nation that has moved beyond asking whether it can compete. The question now is how far and how fast it can lead.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister, Government of India, in conversation with Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18

Leading From The Front

This vision of leadership found resonance with Dario Amodei, Co-Founder and CEO of Anthropic, who acknowledged the disruption technology might cause, but framed it constructively. "We need to help people adapt," he said, recognizing that the human dimension of AI transformation would be as critical as the technological one.

Dario Amodei, Co-Founder & CEO, Anthropic

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, reflected on India as one of the fastest-growing AI markets, speaking of scale and adoption. "India is just building incredible AI", he said in an exclusive interview at the CNBC-TV18 Edge AI Studio. "There's no country in the world that quite matches India for total AI anymore." He also spoke about OpenAI's partnership with TCS and its role in India's AI infrastructure build-out, highlighting the transformation underway in India's IT services sector.

Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI

Krithivasan, CEO of TCS, represented this shift, with companies like his pivoting to become partners in their clients' AI journeys rather than mere service providers. The insight underscored how India's traditional technology strengths were evolving to meet the demands of the AI age.

K. Krithivasan, CEO and MD, TCS

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