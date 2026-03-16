Inside the conversations that shape India’s AI future

For its entire duration, the CNBC-TV18 Edge AI Studio, presented by Qualcomm, stood at the physical and intellectual heart of the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Located within Bharat Mandapam, it became a forum where the Summit's grand theme of 'People, Planet, and Progress' was distilled into engaging conversations about architecture, trust, sovereignty, and scale. The studio hosted a remarkable procession of global leaders, policymakers, founders, and technologists, who represented a wide array of industrial ambitions and strategic visions. Their voices, when woven together, described the contours of a pivotal moment in history, as India sought to assert its leadership in the AI age.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw set the tone for the gathering, when he said, "India will play on the front foot." The sovereign models launched at the summit, the partnerships announced, and the infrastructure commitments sealed all pointed to a nation that has moved beyond asking whether it can compete. The question now is how far and how fast it can lead.
Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister, Government of India, in conversation with Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18
Leading From The Front
This vision of leadership found resonance with Dario Amodei, Co-Founder and CEO of Anthropic, who acknowledged the disruption technology might cause, but framed it constructively. "We need to help people adapt," he said, recognizing that the human dimension of AI transformation would be as critical as the technological one.
Dario Amodei, Co-Founder & CEO, Anthropic
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, reflected on India as one of the fastest-growing AI markets, speaking of scale and adoption. "India is just building incredible AI", he said in an exclusive interview at the CNBC-TV18 Edge AI Studio. "There's no country in the world that quite matches India for total AI anymore." He also spoke about OpenAI's partnership with TCS and its role in India's AI infrastructure build-out, highlighting the transformation underway in India's IT services sector.
Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI
Krithivasan, CEO of TCS, represented this shift, with companies like his pivoting to become partners in their clients' AI journeys rather than mere service providers. The insight underscored how India's traditional technology strengths were evolving to meet the demands of the AI age.
K. Krithivasan, CEO and MD, TCS
The Architecture of Intelligence
Amitabh Kant, former CEO of NITI Aayog and India's G20 Sherpa, provided a strategic vision to make India’s digital advantage count. "India should use the power of AI to technologically pole vault", he said. He warned against 'colonialism in reverse,' where Indian data is used to refine models that are then sold back at high prices.
Amitabh Kant, Former CEO, NITI Aayog
This sovereignty theme resonated across conversations. The architectural question of where intelligence resides is at the core of the promise of hybrid AI, which has been championed by Qualcomm as means to distribute technological capability -training in the cloud, inference at the edge - and fulfill AI's national purpose without ceding too much control to centralized cloud systems.
The Enterprise Frontier
While policymakers and thinkers debated the fundamental socio-economic changes AI at scale would bring, enterprise leaders were already mulling a future of agentic AI. Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks, cautioned against unrealistic timelines, drawing a parallel to self-driving cars. "It's taken us 15 to 17 years to build a fully sophisticated, fully delegated agent. They're not going to show up tomorrow and take our jobs."
Nikesh Arora, CEO, Palo Alto Networks
The prize, however, is immense. Robyn Scott, Co-Founder and CEO of Apolitical, cited BCG estimates of a $1.75 trillion productivity opportunity if AI is deployed in the right manner. Roy Jakobs, CEO of Philips, described AI as a 'necessity' for healthcare, to close the gap between patient demand and supply of caregivers. Sunil Wadhwani, Co-Founder of Wadhwani AI, articulated a vision of 'AI for social development', noting how technological progress can improve the lives of people.
Roy Jakobs, CEO, Philips
Nikesh Arora also addressed the massive capital expenditure required to bolster AI infrastructure. "We need a lot more capacity than we have." Drawing an analogy to telecom bandwidth, he argued that applications will consume whatever computing power is available.
Beyond the physical infrastructure, Vishal Sikka, Founder and CEO of Vianai Systems and former Infosys CEO, spoke of an emerging global skill gap, which belied his optimism about India's potential. "The number of people who could build you a foundation model is in the single-digit thousand", he said. "That number has to change."
Vishal Sikka, Founder & CEO, Vianai Systems
The Trust Factor
Discussions consistently circled back to trust. Cyrus Hodes and Nicholas Miailhe, co-founders of AI Safety Connect, warned that safety investments are not keeping pace with capability spending. "Approximately one third of all investment in AI should go to safety", Nicholas Miailhe said, because the technology remains "an unsolved technical and scientific challenge" at its core.
Andrew Freedman, Co-Founder of Fathom, a non-profit focused on AI governance, called for a marketplace of third-party verification solutions. "If we don't figure out a way for people to have earned trust in the system, adoption will drop," he warned. "Trust and innovation are married."
Where Power Meets Purpose
The CNBC-TV18 Edge AI Studio, presented by Qualcomm, became the physical manifestation of this dialogue between ambition and caution, between sovereignty and collaboration, and between breakthrough and trust. It hosted ministers from Goa and Norway, regulators from Ofcom, investors from Celesta Capital, and founders from Pocket FM to Gnani.ai. Each conversation added a layer to the emerging narrative of how India can help define the AI revolution.
As the summit drew to a close, viewers got to glimpse the Indian leadership of the AI age that Ashwini Vaishnaw alluded to earlier. The conversations within the studio mapped the terrain upon which that leadership would be built, and it was marked by immense possibility, profound responsibility, and historic opportunity.
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First Published: Mar 16, 2026, 19:30Subscribe Now
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