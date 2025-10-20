Is doubt a designer’s enemy—or their greatest ally?



In a world that prizes confidence and certainty, Episode 10 of M-Connect: Celebrating Architectural Excellence & Innovation flips the narrative by asking: can fear, failure and friction become fertile ground for creative breakthroughs?

Presented by Marmo Solutions in association with Forbes India, this episode, titled ‘Designing Doubt’, featured an evocative conversation with three leading minds in architecture: Ashmit S. Alag, Principal Architect, Transform Design - a studio born in New Delhi, which has touched the skylines of Singapore and New Delhi; Archna Agarwal, the Principal Architect at Archna Agarwal Studio, who believes in designing holistic designs that connect people with nature; and Anand Bhagat, the Founder of Metaphors, who is known for his innovative approach to architecture, interior design and urban planning. Together, they explore how grappling with uncertainty can sharpen instincts, deepen resilience, and ultimately elevate the craft of architecture.

“All great designs are a matter of a lot of doubt,” reflects Ashmit. Drawing from his own practice, he compares doubt to the sculptor’s chisel—an essential tool to pare down all things excessive and arrive at perfection. “If a designer doesn’t have doubt, it can easily slip into egotism. Design must remain functional, external-facing. That’s what sets it apart from pure art.”

Archna agrees. “Doubt is important. Without it, we stop innovating,” she says. But when doubt goes unchecked, it can paralyze. She recalls a deeply personal episode involving a nearly completed project that faced harsh client criticism. The emotional toll led her to a moment of reckoning—until her spiritual mentor reminded her to find joy in the process, not validation. That turning point reshaped her entire approach to architecture and life: “I decided that day—I will give my 100%, and that is enough for me.”

