Is doubt a designer’s enemy—or their greatest ally?
In a world that prizes confidence and certainty, Episode 10 of M-Connect: Celebrating Architectural Excellence & Innovation flips the narrative by asking: can fear, failure and friction become fertile ground for creative breakthroughs?
Presented by Marmo Solutions in association with Forbes India, this episode, titled ‘Designing Doubt’, featured an evocative conversation with three leading minds in architecture: Ashmit S. Alag, Principal Architect, Transform Design - a studio born in New Delhi, which has touched the skylines of Singapore and New Delhi; Archna Agarwal, the Principal Architect at Archna Agarwal Studio, who believes in designing holistic designs that connect people with nature; and Anand Bhagat, the Founder of Metaphors, who is known for his innovative approach to architecture, interior design and urban planning. Together, they explore how grappling with uncertainty can sharpen instincts, deepen resilience, and ultimately elevate the craft of architecture.
“All great designs are a matter of a lot of doubt,” reflects Ashmit. Drawing from his own practice, he compares doubt to the sculptor’s chisel—an essential tool to pare down all things excessive and arrive at perfection. “If a designer doesn’t have doubt, it can easily slip into egotism. Design must remain functional, external-facing. That’s what sets it apart from pure art.”
Archna agrees. “Doubt is important. Without it, we stop innovating,” she says. But when doubt goes unchecked, it can paralyze. She recalls a deeply personal episode involving a nearly completed project that faced harsh client criticism. The emotional toll led her to a moment of reckoning—until her spiritual mentor reminded her to find joy in the process, not validation. That turning point reshaped her entire approach to architecture and life: “I decided that day—I will give my 100%, and that is enough for me.”
Anand echoes the sentiment. “Doubt helps us expand our boundaries. It’s not a flaw—it’s part of the process.” He shares a story of navigating resistance while transforming a hilltop project, initially facing pushback from developers and in-house teams. “Eventually, the solution that emerged benefited everyone. The project became a landmark. That’s the power of doubt—it raises the bar.”
The trio also discuss fear, compromise, team friction, and the nuanced dance of managing client expectations. From budget constraints to working with strong personalities, they agree that doubt and discomfort are inevitable. But they need not be feared; instead, they should be embraced.
This episode of M-Connect beautifully reminds us, great design doesn’t always arise from certainty—it often emerges from tension, vulnerability, and the courage to ask “what if?”
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.
First Published: Oct 20, 2025, 11:01
