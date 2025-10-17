Cyber risks on India’s electric roads

When Tesla finally rolled onto Indian streets in mid July 2025, with online bookings for the Model Y opening at ₹22,220 and the first showroom inaugurated in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, it marked more than just the arrival of a luxury EV brand; it heralded a transformation of India’s motoring, logistics and digital ecosystems all at once.

As Tesla started delivering the first batch of its cars in India importing its SUVs from Shanghai and Germany, India faces a steep cyber security learning curve. Here’s an unvarnished look at the primary cyber-attack vectors which can potentially exploit India’s rapidly electrifying transportation landscape and urgent actions that must be taken to ensure that Indian roads remain resilient, secure, and prepared for the digital threats.

Cybersecurity Challenges

As India accelerates toward electrified mobility, its emerging electric road networks face a series of serious cybersecurity threats:

1. Expanding attack surface on wheels: Tesla’s true differentiator is its software-first approach to mobility. Its vehicles receive seamless over-the-air (OTA) firmware updates, featuring advanced driver-assistance systems such as Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD), and operate within a deeply integrated ecosystem of connected services, from navigation and remote diagnostics, to live-traffic data and mobile app-based controls. In essence, a Tesla is less an automobile and more a data centre on wheels. It is a continuously connected platform where every line of code, wireless link, and open API could double as a gateway for innovation or a potential entry point for cyber threats. In a nation as digitally diverse as India, weak encryption during software updates, poor key management at home charging stations, and outdated firmware in public chargers or roadside systems create potential entry points for attackers. Such vulnerabilities could allow remote manipulation of steering or braking systems, or the covert extraction of GPS and driver-behaviour data—all without raising immediate alarms. Imagine a scenario where a compromised service kiosk at a dealership linked directly to the manufacturer’s network becomes the entry point for a cyberattack. Malicious firmware could be quietly pushed to multiple electric vehicles during routine updates. This isn’t a distant threat. Vulnerable V2X (vehicle-to-everything) modules or infotainment systems could equally serve as gateways into broader networks, from city traffic systems to cloud infrastructures. Without robust cybersecurity protocols, secure update mechanisms, and hardware-level defences, your state-of-the-art electric SUV could transform from a symbol of cutting-edge mobility into an instrument of surveillance, or worse, a remotely controlled node in a coordinated cyberattack.

2. Charging infrastructure and smart grid vulnerabilities: As Tesla expands its Supercharger network in India, integration with the national grid will be both an opportunity and a challenge. The next generation of smart charging stations will coordinate with utilities on load management, dynamic tariffs, and even vehicle-to-grid (V2G) energy transfers. Yet this intelligence comes with heightened exposure. The system’s connectivity extends across SCADA controls, payment terminals, and cloud-based billing platforms. A single cyber-attack through a tainted firmware update or compromised server could cripple charging infrastructure across multiple cities or inject malicious commands into transformers, potentially leading to large-scale power disruptions. India’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme is driving rapid localization across the EV supply chain—but it’s also expanding the sector’s cyber risk surface. As domestic manufacturers ramp up production of EV charging components like PLCs, power modules, and inverters, many rely on imported microcontrollers or wireless chips sourced at low cost with limited security vetting. Without hardware-level safeguards such as Trusted Execution Environments, these components could become large-scale cyber vulnerabilities. Even innocuous elements such as communication modules or cable-control boards may carry preloaded malicious firmware. The risk extends to billing and payment systems as well. Breaches in energy management apps or transaction platforms could enable identity theft, pricing fraud, or remote shutdowns of charging infrastructure. With DISCOMs, OEMs, and charger operators expanding through public–private partnerships, India’s evolving EV ecosystem is becoming a complex, interconnected and increasingly attractive cyber target.

