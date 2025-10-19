RBL-Emirates NBD deal sealed by the hunger for growth capital 

A hunger for growth capital and the need for it in larger tranches were the key advantages for the mid-sized RBL Bank as it signed a historic deal with Emirates NBD Bank. The transaction marks the largest-ever foreign direct investment in India’s financial sector and the first instance of a foreign bank acquiring majority ownership in an Indian bank.

Late Saturday, both the boards of RBL Bank and Emirates NBD Bank approved the agreements, through which the latter will make a primary infusion of near $3 billion (Rs 26,850 crore) into RBL to gain a controlling stake.

Dubai-based Emirates NBD currently operates in India as a foreign bank under the branch mode. It operates three branches in India, offering trade finance, treasury services, bilateral and syndicated loans, and assisting the needs of non-resident Indians (NRI). Once the entire deal is complete, RBL will become a subsidiary of the foreign bank.

Investors have been welcoming RBL’s operational efficiency and the news of a majority shareholder. The bank’s stock has risen near 90 percent in 2025, to Rs 299.7 at the BSE.

“Capital is the most important ingredient for growth for a financial institution. With the aspiration to grow multi-fold, it became far more important to look for capital in larger tranches, rather than smaller portions,” R Subramaniakumar, managing director and CEO of RBL, said on Sunday.

