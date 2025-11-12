After successfully building Sotbella into a benchmark for affordable luxury, Meher Sheikh is launching her next ambitious venture: Make Your Label. With Sotbella, she challenged the long-standing notion that luxury fashion must come with a premium price tag, making high-quality, stylish apparel accessible to a wide audience. Now, she is extending that vision into the realm of fashion entrepreneurship, aiming to empower aspiring designers and founders to launch and scale their own brands. Joining her in this endeavor is Co-Founder Aditya Raysingh, a marketing Genius and brand growth expert whose innovative ideas and strategic insights are instrumental in scaling businesses and driving brand impact. Together, they are combining creative vision, operational expertise, and strategic marketing to redefine how fashion brands are built and grown.

Empowering Founders With Technology

At its core, Make Your Label is a comprehensive 360-degree platform that integrates every aspect of fashion brand building under one roof. From design conceptualization to sample production, market testing, and full-scale manufacturing, the platform allows founders to focus on their creative vision instead of being burdened by logistical challenges or high production costs. By leveraging technology and streamlined processes, Make Your Label ensures that every step—from the initial sketch to the finished product—is efficient, cost-effective, and scalable.

This tech-driven approach is particularly transformative for new entrepreneurs, as it removes barriers that typically slow down or even halt a startup’s journey. Founders can now experiment, innovate, and iterate their designs without worrying about wasted resources or time-consuming coordination with multiple vendors.

Testing, Learning, and Scaling

A common reason many fashion startups fail is overproduction—launching large quantities of designs before knowing which products will resonate with the target audience. Make Your Label addresses this problem head-on. The platform encourages founders to design multiple styles, create limited samples, and test them in the market. Only the styles that perform well with customers are scaled into full production.

This methodology not only reduces financial risk but also optimizes efficiency and ensures that founders are investing in designs that are truly market-ready. By providing data-driven insights and feedback loops, Make Your Label allows designers to understand customer preferences, refine their collections, and build brands that grow sustainably. The result is a smarter, more strategic approach to fashion entrepreneurship.

