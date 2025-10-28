A new wave of forward-thinking companies in India is setting remarkable benchmarks in 2025 with their innovative vision and transformative leadership. These organizations are not just adapting to change but actively shaping the future through creativity, technology, and strategic foresight. Their ability to anticipate trends, embrace sustainability, and deliver long-term value makes them true industry pioneers. This edition powered by NexCorp Media celebrates the companies that are redefining progress, inspiring excellence, and leading India toward a more dynamic and visionary business era.

Eco Recycling Ltd (Ecoreco)

Eco Recycling Ltd is a prominent stakeholder in e-waste and Li-ion battery recycling, combining cutting-edge technology with scalable solutions to tackle pressing environmental challenges. Our innovative processes maximize resource recovery, lower operational costs, and meet stringent international environmental standards, enabling industries and communities to embrace circular economy practices efficiently.

Strategic investors and technology partners gain a unique opportunity to enter the world’s fourth-largest recycling market with a proven, publicly traded company. Our global network of service points and evidence backed documented service ensures compliance & impact together with strong growth potential.

Partnering with Eco Recycling positions stakeholders at the forefront of green innovation, offering sustainable economic returns while driving real-world environmental benefits. By joining us, investors participate in shaping the future of sustainable waste management, unlocking value from responsible recycling, and contributing to a cleaner, circular economy worldwide.

Borosil Scientific Ltd

With over 60 years of legacy, Borosil Scientific has evolved from being a largest and trusted maker of lab glassware to a comprehensive partner in scientific innovation. Today, the company boasts a portfolio of over 4,000 products spanning laboratory glassware & consumables, lab instruments under the name "LabQuest", pharmaceutical primary glass packaging and process sciences. Guided by the purpose of making science accessible to all , Borosil Scientific aims to bridge exploratory scientific research and industry needs by providing “reliable and smart solutions” that accelerate discovery, quality, and impact. With four manufacturing locations (Bharuch for glassware; Pune for instrumentation and lab reactors; Nashik for pharma packaging; Baroda for industrial process equipment) and a presence in 90+ exporting countries, Borosil Scientific combines local roots with global standards. In an era where India aims for self-reliance, robust research infrastructure, and global competitiveness, Borosil Scientific stands out by innovating at scale, serving both established and emerging industries, and continuously raising the bar on quality, customisation, and trust. Its ability to deliver technical depth, regulatory readiness, and global reach makes it a natural leader in India’s scientific technology ecosystem.

