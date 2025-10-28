A new wave of forward-thinking companies in India is setting remarkable benchmarks in 2025 with their innovative vision and transformative leadership. These organizations are not just adapting to change but actively shaping the future through creativity, technology, and strategic foresight. Their ability to anticipate trends, embrace sustainability, and deliver long-term value makes them true industry pioneers. This edition powered by NexCorp Media celebrates the companies that are redefining progress, inspiring excellence, and leading India toward a more dynamic and visionary business era.
Eco Recycling Ltd (Ecoreco)
Eco Recycling Ltd is a prominent stakeholder in e-waste and Li-ion battery recycling, combining cutting-edge technology with scalable solutions to tackle pressing environmental challenges. Our innovative processes maximize resource recovery, lower operational costs, and meet stringent international environmental standards, enabling industries and communities to embrace circular economy practices efficiently.
Strategic investors and technology partners gain a unique opportunity to enter the world’s fourth-largest recycling market with a proven, publicly traded company. Our global network of service points and evidence backed documented service ensures compliance & impact together with strong growth potential.
Partnering with Eco Recycling positions stakeholders at the forefront of green innovation, offering sustainable economic returns while driving real-world environmental benefits. By joining us, investors participate in shaping the future of sustainable waste management, unlocking value from responsible recycling, and contributing to a cleaner, circular economy worldwide.
Borosil Scientific Ltd
With over 60 years of legacy, Borosil Scientific has evolved from being a largest and trusted maker of lab glassware to a comprehensive partner in scientific innovation. Today, the company boasts a portfolio of over 4,000 products spanning laboratory glassware & consumables, lab instruments under the name "LabQuest", pharmaceutical primary glass packaging and process sciences. Guided by the purpose of making science accessible to all , Borosil Scientific aims to bridge exploratory scientific research and industry needs by providing “reliable and smart solutions” that accelerate discovery, quality, and impact. With four manufacturing locations (Bharuch for glassware; Pune for instrumentation and lab reactors; Nashik for pharma packaging; Baroda for industrial process equipment) and a presence in 90+ exporting countries, Borosil Scientific combines local roots with global standards. In an era where India aims for self-reliance, robust research infrastructure, and global competitiveness, Borosil Scientific stands out by innovating at scale, serving both established and emerging industries, and continuously raising the bar on quality, customisation, and trust. Its ability to deliver technical depth, regulatory readiness, and global reach makes it a natural leader in India’s scientific technology ecosystem.
Covalense Technologies Pvt Ltd
Covalense Global is redefining digital transformation by empowering businesses of every scale with data, AI and smart engineering by combining expertise in AI, machine learning, advanced analytics, and digital engineering with world-class platforms where the company delivers future-ready solutions that tackle complex business challenges and accelerate growth. At the heart of Covalense’s approach is a belief in timely insights, intelligent decision-making and people-centric innovation. Their customer-first ethos and focus on excellence have earned recognition from NASSCOM, ET Future Ready Organisation and the “Great Place to Work” award with seven development centres across India, USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore and New Zealand. Covalense Global serves a broad range of industries including CPG, Technology, Power, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Tourism & Travel, Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, and Media by guiding businesses through their complete data-to-decision journey. Covalense Global turns potential into measurable growth, helping organizations thrive in a smarter and digitally driven world.
PROLIM Solutions India Pvt Ltd
PROLIM is a trusted technology partner helping enterprises innovate, scale, and thrive in the digital era. Specializing in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Data Cloud, and AI, PROLIM accelerates digital transformation and Industry 4.0 adoption. Through strategic partnerships with AWS MSP, Snowflake, Microsoft Azure, and Siemens, it empowers organizations to optimize operations and enhance efficiency. PROLIM’s cloud solutions provide secure, scalable infrastructure, while Mendix low-code enables rapid development of enterprise-grade applications. Snowflake-powered data platforms deliver actionable insights, and AI integrations from OpenAI, AWS, and Snowflake Cortex drive intelligent automation and smarter decision-making. Guided by a culture of innovation and excellence, PROLIM helps businesses achieve sustainable digital success.
Onward Technologies
Onward Tech has emerged as a distinctive player in India’s technology landscape, redefining how global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) accelerate innovation and bring sustainable products to market. Backed by over 2,500 ER&D and digital services professionals across 12 locations in 6 countries the company combines global reach with deep local expertise to deliver measurable business outcomes.
Partnering with leading OEMs in transportation, mobility, industrial equipment, heavy machinery, energy, and healthcare, Onward Tech maximizes returns on ER&D investments through agility, scalability and strong domain knowledge. Its blended delivery model spanning on-site, offshore and nearshore centers enable end to end ownership and operational efficiency.
Under the leadership of Managing Director Jigar Mehta, the company has embraced industry-focused verticalization while maintaining a relentless commitment to profitable growth and global expansion. With a strong balance sheet, integrity and inclusivity at its core, Onward Tech continues to set new benchmarks in AI-driven engineering and ER&D excellence.
CloudFirst Technology
CloudFirst has established a dedicated space to advance its Artificial Intelligence services and cloud solutions, reflecting a sustained commitment to innovation and measurable business impact. Certified to ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 9001:2015, CloudFirst Technology® is recognized for quality, robust engineering, and operational excellence. At the heart of this effort is the GRAG AI Factory, focused on building real‑time solutions that tackle complex challenges and deliver outcomes that matter.
The AI Factory leverages cutting‑edge AI to create practical, effective products that drive improvements across sectors. Its mission is to bridge advanced technology and tangible benefits, making AI useful in everyday life. “We believe artificial intelligence can transform industries and improve lives,” said Ashish Srivastava, Founder & CTO and member of the International Trade Council’s Business Council for Innovation and Technology. “CloudFirst Technology® has consistently empowered businesses to realize the full potential of the cloud. With our ‘Cloud First Approach,’ we help companies transform and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive landscape.”
Zaco Computers Pvt Ltd
Founded with a clear vision of making enterprise IT infrastructure more accessible and affordable, Zaco Computers Private Limited has grown into a trusted global partner for businesses across industries. With a strong presence in India, UAE, and the United Kingdom, Zaco specializes in delivering end-to-end server, storage, and networking solutions from leading OEMs including HPE, Dell-EMC, Cisco, Aruba, and more. What sets Zaco apart is its comprehensive third-party maintenance services, which help businesses significantly reduce support costs, extend the lifecycle of their IT assets, and maintain critical infrastructure without being bound by OEM contracts.
Zaco believes in combining quality with affordability, ensuring organizations can access the right technology solutions without overspending. Beyond reliable enterprise hardware and tailored IT services, Zaco helps enterprises optimize their IT investments while ensuring consistent performance.
With its customer-first approach, technical expertise, and global footprint, Zaco bridges the gap between innovation and cost-effectiveness, making enterprise technology truly accessible and sustainable worldwide.
ProfinCare Ltd
Pro Fincare Ltd is a dynamic fintech company revolutionizing the loan distribution ecosystem across India. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a vast partner network, the company enables seamless access to financial products while empowering individuals to become self-employed loan advisors and distributors. Pro Fincare’s innovative model bridges the gap between financial institutions and customers, driving financial inclusion, employment generation, and economic growth at the grassroots level. With its seamless processes and a strong Partner and Customer First approach, Pro Fincare Ltd has emerged as one of the most credible and trusted names in India’s fintech ecosystem. Renowned for its fastest payment processing systems, integrity, transparency, and reliable partner support, the company enables thousands of individuals to achieve financial independence. Committed to fostering trust and inclusion, Pro Fincare continues to redefine excellence in India’s digital lending and distribution space—simplifying credit access, transforming lives, and strengthening the nation’s digital financial landscape.
