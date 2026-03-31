Zomato and Blinkit host 3rd edition of ‘Powering Inclusive Growth’ conference

India’s gig economy has transitioned from being a facilitator of urban convenience to a structural pillar of the country’s labor market. Estimated at 120 lakh by 2024-25, according to the Economic Survey 2025–26, gig workers now make up over 2% of India's workforce, with non-agricultural gig work projected to reach 6.7% by 2029–30 and contribute ₹2.35 lakh crore to GDP.

As the platform economy grows, so do questions around road and digital safety, inclusion for women and persons with disabilities, and social protection outside traditional employment. These themes shaped the 3rd edition of Powering Inclusive Growth: Role of Platforms Conference in New Delhi, organised by Zomato and Blinkit in collaboration with Startup India, DPIIT.

The significance of the conference was reinforced by the presence and insights of senior policymakers and industry leaders. The Chief Guest for the Conference, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Hon’ble Minister, Ministry of Labour and Employment, and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, acknowledged, “It is encouraging to see industry leaders, innovators and platforms come together to advance delivery worker wellbeing. Platform-based work has opened new avenues of opportunity for millions across the country. The responsibility now is to ensure that this growth is accompanied by robust safeguards and access to social security. While platforms continue to proactively invest in delivery worker wellbeing, such efforts will be strengthened further through constructive engagement and policy support. We encourage platforms to register themselves and their platform workers on the E-Shram portal and to proactively invest in the wellbeing of delivery.”

Setting the macroeconomic context, Dr. Shamika Ravi, Member, Economic Advisory Council to The Prime Minister, who graced the afternoon as the Guest of Honor, emphasized how India’s digital public infrastructure has unlocked a new platform ecosystem, adding, “As the gig and platform economy grows, we must ensure our financial systems evolve alongside it. Extending access to savings and financial tools is essential to strengthening resilience for platform workers. There is dignity in every form of work, and platforms like Zomato and Blinkit are playing a critical role in empowering workers to build long-term financial security.”

The discussions moved fluidly across themes that are increasingly inseparable. Safety, for instance, was not approached merely as accident prevention, but as part of a broader architecture of health, wellbeing and tech-enabled safeguards. Platforms such as Zomato and Blinkit offer structured road safety training during onboarding and system-level design interventions that reduce on-road pressure, reflecting a move toward embedding safeguards within operational frameworks.

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