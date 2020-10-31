  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. WBR Voice

Outperformer Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat

BRAND CONNECT
Published: Oct 31, 2020 12:34:55 PM IST
Updated: Oct 31, 2020 12:40:54 PM IST

Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Outperformer Mr. L D Sharma