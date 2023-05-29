Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Will the rain gods help Dhoni avoid a washout, for yet another IPL hurrah?

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia,Kathakali Chanda
154 Listen ins
 

In ToThePoint today, our sports expert Kathakali Chanda gives us a sense of what's at stake if today's IPL final match, already on its reserve day, gets washed out due to rains. Katha reeled off numbers, sentiments, and some serious perspective on the "business of cricket that's grown with IPL," especially in the past few years. Then there's MS Dhoni's last mile, as "no one except the man himself" can say when his last match might be, she points out. She also offers some food for thought on the prospects for women's cricket

