  4. Children's Day 2024: Reliving and renewing the child within

Children's Day 2024: Reliving and renewing the child within

Imagination and reality never coalesced and ruptured sooner than in one's childhood. On this Children's Day 2024, these photos may make you want to relive your inner child--and dream again
Curated By: Madhu Kapparath
Published: Nov 14, 2024
Seeking blessings for the child from the Sun God, a woman steps across a child in a ritual during th

Image by : Rupak De Chowdhuri/NurPhoto via Getty Images

1/17

Seeking blessings for the child from the Sun God, a woman steps across a child in a ritual during the Chhat Puja festival in Kolkata, India, on November 7, 2024.
Children play with firecrackers during Diwali, the festival of lights, in Mumbai, India, on October

Image by : Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto via Getty Images

2/17

Children play with firecrackers during Diwali, the festival of lights, in Mumbai, India, on October 31, 2024.
A Kashmiri shepherd boy herds a flock of sheep during an autumn day in the outskirts of Srinagar., J

Image by : Faisal Bashir/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

3/17

A Kashmiri shepherd boy herds a flock of sheep during an autumn day in the outskirts of Srinagar., Jammu & Kashmir on November 1, 2024.
Rehmat Kaur holds a defence pose during a boxing practice session at the Sher-E Punjab Sports Academ

Image by : Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

4/17

Rehmat Kaur holds a defence pose during a boxing practice session at the Sher-E Punjab Sports Academy in Chakar village, Punjab, India, on July 16, 2024.
Nganba Keisham, 8, and his brother Thasana Keisham, 5, look at a mobile phone inside their temporary

Image by : Francis Mascarenhas / Reuters

5/17

Nganba Keisham, 8, and his brother Thasana Keisham, 5, look at a mobile phone inside their temporary home at a Meitei relief camp for displaced people in Imphal, Manipur, India, April 9, 2024.
Sea-inspired gold pendant and clothes are seen on a child during a procession for Narali Purnima, th

Image by : Francis Mascarenhas/ Reuters

6/17

Sea-inspired gold pendant and clothes are seen on a child during a procession for Narali Purnima, the fishing community's offering to the sea God for a prosperous fishing season in Mumbai, India, August 19, 2024.
Children play cricket at Bundiparkota Ghat, on the banks of the river Ganga, in Varanasi on March 1,

Image by : Niharika KULKARNI / AFP

7/17

Children play cricket at Bundiparkota Ghat, on the banks of the river Ganga, in Varanasi on March 1, 2024.
A young girl dribbles a football at Patwardhan Garden in Bandra, Mumbai, during a celebration o

Image by : Raju Shinde/HT via Getty Images

8/17

A young girl dribbles a football at Patwardhan Garden in Bandra, Mumbai, during a celebration of Bombay Municipal Corporation's decision to protect the garden from being turned into a Car Park, on September 22, 2024, in Mumbai, India.
A boy sells idols of the Elephant God ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi amidst sudden rains in Patparganj,

Image by : Raj K Raj/HT via Getty Images

9/17

A boy sells idols of the Elephant God ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi amidst sudden rains in Patparganj, New Delhi, India, on September 4, 2024.
A boy peers into an animal display case showing a live marbled water monitor (Varanus marmoratus) na

Image by : Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

10/17

A boy peers into an animal display case showing a live marbled water monitor (Varanus marmoratus) native to the Philippines at Pet Fiesta - Bengaluru on April 07, 2024.
Schoolchildren wade through flood waters on a raft at Mayong village in Morigaon, Assam, on July 3,

Image by : Biju BORO / AFP

11/17

Schoolchildren wade through flood waters on a raft at Mayong village in Morigaon, Assam, on July 3, 2024.
Kashmiri nomadic children ride on horses as their family walk with livestock in a hilly area of Yusm

Image by : Faisal Bashir/SOPA/LightRocket via Getty Images

12/17

Kashmiri nomadic children ride on horses as their family walk with livestock in a hilly area of Yusmarg, 50km southwest of Srinagar, J&K, on September 25, 2024.
 health worker administers polio vaccine drops to a child during a program to eradicate the pol

Image by : R. Satish BABU / AFP

13/17

 health worker administers polio vaccine drops to a child during a program to eradicate the polio virus at a government health centre in Chennai on March 3, 2024.
Nomadic children look out through their mud house on a hot summer day in a hilly village in Pulwama

Image by : Faisal Bashir/SOPA/LightRocket via Getty Images

14/17

Nomadic children look out through their mud house on a hot summer day in a hilly village in Pulwama district, south of Srinagar, on July 4, 2024.
Young girls carry water in vessels from a well during a summer facing acute scarcity of water scarci

Image by : Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA/LightRocket via Getty Images

15/17

Young girls carry water in vessels from a well during a summer facing acute scarcity of water scarcity near Vihigaon village in Thane district, Maharashtra on May 1, 2024.
Children walk along a roadside in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, India, on April 23, 2024.

Image by : Creative Touch Imaging /NurPhoto via Getty Images

16/17

Children walk along a roadside in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, India, on April 23, 2024.
Ahead of the temple opening in Ayodhya, a woman adjusts the costume of her child dressed as Jatayu,

Image by : Amit Dave/ Reuters

17/17

Ahead of the temple opening in Ayodhya, a woman adjusts the costume of her child dressed as Jatayu, one of the characters of the Ramayana, inside a costume rental shop in Ahmedabad, India, on January 19, 2024.

