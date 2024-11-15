Children's Day 2024: Reliving and renewing the child within

Image by : Rupak De Chowdhuri/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Seeking blessings for the child from the Sun God, a woman steps across a child in a ritual during the Chhat Puja festival in Kolkata, India, on November 7, 2024.
Image by : Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Children play with firecrackers during Diwali, the festival of lights, in Mumbai, India, on October 31, 2024.
Image by : Faisal Bashir/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
A Kashmiri shepherd boy herds a flock of sheep during an autumn day in the outskirts of Srinagar., Jammu & Kashmir on November 1, 2024.
Image by : Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images
Rehmat Kaur holds a defence pose during a boxing practice session at the Sher-E Punjab Sports Academy in Chakar village, Punjab, India, on July 16, 2024.
Image by : Francis Mascarenhas / Reuters
Nganba Keisham, 8, and his brother Thasana Keisham, 5, look at a mobile phone inside their temporary home at a Meitei relief camp for displaced people in Imphal, Manipur, India, April 9, 2024.
Image by : Francis Mascarenhas/ Reuters
Sea-inspired gold pendant and clothes are seen on a child during a procession for Narali Purnima, the fishing community's offering to the sea God for a prosperous fishing season in Mumbai, India, August 19, 2024.
Image by : Niharika KULKARNI / AFP
Children play cricket at Bundiparkota Ghat, on the banks of the river Ganga, in Varanasi on March 1, 2024.
Image by : Raju Shinde/HT via Getty Images
A young girl dribbles a football at Patwardhan Garden in Bandra, Mumbai, during a celebration of Bombay Municipal Corporation's decision to protect the garden from being turned into a Car Park, on September 22, 2024, in Mumbai, India.
Image by : Raj K Raj/HT via Getty Images
A boy sells idols of the Elephant God ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi amidst sudden rains in Patparganj, New Delhi, India, on September 4, 2024.
Image by : Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images
A boy peers into an animal display case showing a live marbled water monitor (Varanus marmoratus) native to the Philippines at Pet Fiesta - Bengaluru on April 07, 2024.
Image by : Biju BORO / AFP
Schoolchildren wade through flood waters on a raft at Mayong village in Morigaon, Assam, on July 3, 2024.
Image by : Faisal Bashir/SOPA/LightRocket via Getty Images
Kashmiri nomadic children ride on horses as their family walk with livestock in a hilly area of Yusmarg, 50km southwest of Srinagar, J&K, on September 25, 2024.
Image by : R. Satish BABU / AFP
health worker administers polio vaccine drops to a child during a program to eradicate the polio virus at a government health centre in Chennai on March 3, 2024.
Image by : Faisal Bashir/SOPA/LightRocket via Getty Images
Nomadic children look out through their mud house on a hot summer day in a hilly village in Pulwama district, south of Srinagar, on July 4, 2024.
Image by : Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA/LightRocket via Getty Images
Young girls carry water in vessels from a well during a summer facing acute scarcity of water scarcity near Vihigaon village in Thane district, Maharashtra on May 1, 2024.
Image by : Creative Touch Imaging /NurPhoto via Getty Images
Children walk along a roadside in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, India, on April 23, 2024.
Image by : Amit Dave/ Reuters
Ahead of the temple opening in Ayodhya, a woman adjusts the costume of her child dressed as Jatayu, one of the characters of the Ramayana, inside a costume rental shop in Ahmedabad, India, on January 19, 2024.