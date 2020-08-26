Ajitabha Bose – A compassionate author, sensible entrepreneur & a big SRK fan!

Ajitabha Bose
is a bestselling Indian author appreciated by lakhs of readers, a filmmaker, graphic designer & a big SRK fan! He has published 5 books in the past 6 years and has now signed a 3-book contract which worth in millions to write his own love story in a three-part series. This will be his first autobiographical work since he first started writing. But behind this easy going persona is a shrewd mind, which observes everything around him and keeps everyone entertained with his one-liners.
Currently living in New Delhi, Ajitabha was born and brought up in Jamshedpur and he is in love with his home town. He did his schooling from Gulmohur High School, Jamshedpur and is a graduate of the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. On multiple occasions, he has confessed this love for his hometown Jamshedpur on his social handles. But that is not the only thing he loves. He likes rains, being closer to nature and bike rides on long, lonely roads. Well, we told you, he is a writer and an SRK fan!
One of Ajitabha’s fundas in life is “Be nice to everyone, nicer to close ones and nicest to yourself!” In this journey to nurture himself he has created a brand name whose net worth is Rs. 2.68 crore in today’s date. This brand represents an author, a film producer and an entrepreneur. However, the author in him overrides everything else and defines Ajitabha completely. With his 5 books so far, Ajitabha is counted among the most popular and influential authors of the country. He is very popular among the youth of the country. The books he has penned include The Pocket Love Story (2015), In Love With Shah Rukh Khan (2016) – an ode to his idol; The Bestseller (2017); It’s My Love Story (2018); and Until We Meet Again (2019). He has already been featured in the Limca Book of Records for writing India’s smallest love-story book & also for his overall contribution to the field of literature. His book on Shah Rukh Khan received love from the superstar himself. In fact, Ajitabha is also known as the ‘king of pocket-books’ for being the first author to introduce the concept of pocket books.
Speaking about his upcoming love trilogy, based on his personal life, Ajitabha says, “I’ve just signed a three book contract with my publisher. I am going to write my personal love story in the form of a trilogy. This is going to be one of its kind book in the romance genre and I am sure it will be a treat for my readers.”
Meanwhile, in January 2020, Ajitabha sold the rights of his 2018 novel, It’s My Love Story, to a leading production house in the Hindi film industry.
Ajitabha is the Chairman & Co-Founder of a production house in Delhi-NCR, BDL Studios, which will complete a decade this year. The company was launched to provide an established platform to newcomers trained in vocations like filmmaking, designing, marketing and advertising. Besides having launched more than 300 newcomers in the past 10 years, BDL Studios has worked on about 450 videos and more than 55,000 design projects till date. One of the significant parts of his company’s operations is his social projects associated with NGOs all over India. This provides Ajitabha the much-needed creative satisfaction in a humane way!
The storyteller in Ajitabha has found manifestation in another creative venture, The Viral Company (TVC), a start-up based in Jamshedpur. Apart from him, the team behind TVC has four other talented individuals and together they provide a range of services to clients – that include making of inspiring videos, promotional videos, vlogs, filmmaking, corporate videos, event shoots, etc.
Describing the meaning of success for himself, Ajitabha once wrote on Instagram, “There’s nothing known as overnight success. It is years of hard work, dedication, sacrifices, failures, sleepless nights and a dream which we see with open eyes. Your journey will make news only if you reach the top. Sadly, people only understand success. A STRUGGLING ARTIST is never considered or seen. Period!”
It is this realization that pushed Ajitabha to invest in new authors in collaboration with Author’s Ink Publication company. This offer for traditional publishing will be provided to struggling authors or upcoming ones, whose content is remarkable but who don’t have the means to get their work published. Ajitabha is going to publish 2 or more authors every month.
The multi-faceted personality called Ajitabha Bose is going great guns in his creative journey but he doesn’t want to do it alone. He wants to share his success with others, who perhaps remind him of his own journey so far!
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.