Kiran Nadar: ‘I enjoy competing and winning'Interest in bridge began early for Kiran Nadar, who started playing the game with her grandfather and parents, who were keen enthusiasts. Known to be a better teacher of strategy than chess, Nadar honed her passion for bridge through games with her husband, Shiv Nadar, in the early years. Nadar recalls, “I had the tenacity. It is a team game, which needs the capacity to be on the same wavelength, to comprehend the other person’s thoughts, and assimilate your own.”

In 1985, Nadar took a break from work and began playing with a group of seasoned pros, thus raising the quality of her game. They encouraged Nadar to get into competitive bridge, which she hadn’t known existed. She played her first World Championship in 1987 and has been a professional bridge player for close to four decades since, representing India at various tournaments around the world and winning accolades. “I enjoy competing and winning,” says Nadar. “It is about doing the best with the cards you’ve got against the other side and getting the best results. It is the results that matter.”