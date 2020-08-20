Tapestry Girls: Beauty from around the World

Not sure how you want to decorate your dorm, apartment, or living space? Want something different and exotic that doesn’t decimate the bank account? Tapestries are an incredibly popular decorating trend. If you’re unsure where to buy the world’s best tapestries, it’s time to check out tapestrygirls.com. Tapestry Girls is located in Detroit, Michigan and donates a portion of its proceeds to non profit organizations that work to improve crucial social issues such as domestic violence and animal cruelty. Tapestry Girls is a global distributor of handmade tapestries from around the world, and offers the highest-quality, affordable bohemian and mandala tapestries. What exactly are Bohemian and Mandala tapestries? You’ve probably seen them before! To attach a name to a movement, “Bohemian” or “Boho” decorating is more of a larger culture: Bohemian decorating is a way of decorating for those who embrace the carefree, the relaxed, and the unusual. Boho rooms tend to have certain similarities in that they are always eclectic and feature a variety of colors and styles, and can’t be easily described. A mandala, by definition, is a geometric configuration of symbols that is often reflected in tapestries. In various spiritual traditions, mandalas can be employed for focusing the attention of practitioners and adepts; as a spiritual guidance tool for establishing a sacred space; and as an aid to meditation and trance induction. In other words, they’re pretty fascinating to look at! Tapestry Girls’ mandala-style tapestries each include the original mandala design that holds a great significance in Hindu and Buddhist art and promotes spirituality and peacefulness. Mandala's are thought of as "calming.” In addition to wall tapestries, Tapestry Girls features mandala bedding sets, bohemian-style pillows, lighting and other bedroom decor. Follow Tapestry Girls on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or Pinterest for tapestry and decorating ideas.