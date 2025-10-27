Ever wonder why a McDonald’s burger costs much more in the US than in India? Of course, because people earn higher incomes on average in the US. But the technical term for this is purchasing power parity (PPP), which helps us compare the economic strength and living costs across different countries. It provides a clear picture of how much people can actually afford to purchase with their money.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) data, India's GDP based on PPP is currently $17+ trillion, making it the third-largest economy globally, after China and the US. This difference highlights why purchasing power parity is such an important metric when analysing the Indian economy.

The recent estimates by the IMF also state that India’s GDP (PPP) accounts for almost 8.5 percent of the world economy, making it one of the most important metrics to analyse the country’s economic well-being.

In this post, we’ll discuss the basics of purchasing power parity, why it’s so important, and its impact on trade and the economy.

The basics of purchasing power parity (PPP)

Purchasing power parity (PPP) is a widely used metric in macroeconomics that helps us compare currencies by examining what the same amount of money can buy in different countries. Instead of relying on market exchange rates, PPP focuses on a basket of goods purchased to measure economic growth and living standards more accurately.

