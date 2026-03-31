Rani Mukerji describes her association with the film industry as an arranged marriage. “It was not love at first sight,” says the actor, who recently won her first National Award for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. The 48-year-old star completes 30 years in films this year and has come a long way since the time she did not want to become an actor. “I fell in love with cinema and my craft through the years,” she explains while speaking at the Forbes India Leadership Awards at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex on March 24.

In the past three decades, Mukerji has cemented her position as a bankable artiste with acclaimed performances in films such as Saathiya, Black and Hichki. Her latest film, Mardaani 3, has been a box office success and also won her praise for leading a woman-cop franchise which tackles issues affecting girls. “Representation of women in cinema is a huge responsibility. And all of us, including my peers, are trying to shape the language of Indian cinema or the representation of women in Indian cinema with strong characters—whether it is in films or on OTT,” says Mukerji, who was honoured with the Icon of Excellence award at the Forbes India event.

In the age of alpha males on screen, the past few releases of the actor have focussed on strong women and their everyday battles. Mukerji says she has never followed a trend when it comes to her career choices or portraying characters on screen. “I have always reacted with my heart towards any script that comes to me. There are no calculations or manipulations,” she says, adding that it’s about wanting to make a difference with a story and not about how many crores the film will earn.

The decision to headline women-oriented films is not deliberate, Mukerji insists, but has been shaped by how she has evolved as an individual. “Also, my priorities have changed. So, my choices reflect the person or the woman that I have become. There are certain issues that are probably more important to me today than they were 20 years ago. It’s about what you relate with at a particular age,” the actor shares.

Her craft too continues to be led by emotions. The important thing for her is that she should relate to the character. “When I get inspired by the character and I am pulled towards it, it excites me. I automatically start emoting naturally, and the character and I become one,” she reveals, adding that her roles in Black, Hichki and Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway challenged her the most.

Read More