Now sober parties and raves are making alcohol-free events the places to go to—and be seen—while on vacation.

Dry January is over! But if you've enjoyed the experience of a life without alcohol, why not extend the concept to your next vacation? Distancing yourself from the intoxicating substance, even when it's time to jet off for some downtime, could become something of a trend thanks to the so-called sober curious movement.



From that little drink after takeoff to celebrate the beginning of a vacation, to that cocktail at the beach to savor the flavor of chilling by the sea—not to mention pre-dinner drinks, then a glass of wine to accompany the meal. It seems that smartphones aren't our only travel companions, as alcohol is also often a part of the experience. But in a context of declining alcohol consumption—a \ an average of 200 liters of alcohol per year in 1960 compared to 80 liters in 2018 according to INSEE—hangovers are no longer on the vacation agenda. A new emerging trend, building on the spirit of the UK's Dry January campaign—which involves cutting out alcohol for a month—sees vacationers ditch the booze when heading off on their travels.





Are you sober curious?

