Japan picks 'war' as kanji character of the year





Japan chose the kanji character for war on Monday as the symbol for 2022 after a year marked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the assassination of former leader Shinzo Abe.



The public votes in the annual event for the written character they think best represents the past year. Olympic-themed choices dominated 2021.





