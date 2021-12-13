Jordi Fauli is the seventh architect director of the Sagrada Familia following Antoni Gaudi and, for many, the one destined to finish it.

Image: Lluis Gene / AFP



Jordi Fauli is the seventh chief architect of Barcelona's iconic Sagrada Familia since Antoni Gaudi began work on the basilica in 1883, and he had been expected to oversee its long-awaited completion.



But the pandemic has delayed efforts to finish this towering architectural masterpiece, which has been under construction for nearly 140 years, and it is no longer clear whether Fauli will still be in charge when it is finally done.



"I would like to be here for many more years, of course, but that's in God's hands," says Fauli, 62, a wry smile on his lips.





Construction halted by Civil War

Some local opposition