  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers
  4. India houses 40 World heritage sites on UNESCO's list, Italy leads with 57

India houses 40 World heritage sites on UNESCO's list, Italy leads with 57

China, Germany, Spain, and France among the other countries with highest number of world heritage sites

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 9, 2021 06:45:00 PM IST
Updated: Aug 9, 2021 06:45:33 PM IST

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Flutwein 'flood wine' initiative raises money for a new beginning for German vineyards