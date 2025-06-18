Mentors and Mavens All Stories
Oscar finally comes calling for Tom Cruise's legendary career

Tom Cruise was selected to receive a statuette for his contributions to cinema, along with choreographer Debbie Allen and production designer Wynn Thomas

By AFP
Published: Jun 18, 2025 02:37:03 PM IST
Updated: Jun 18, 2025 02:43:27 PM IST

Tom Cruise will receive an honorary Oscar ahead of the 2026 Academy Awards Image: Chris Delmas / AFPTom Cruise will receive an honorary Oscar ahead of the 2026 Academy Awards Image: Chris Delmas / AFP

US actor and film producer Tom Cruise will receive an honorary Oscar ahead of the 2026 Academy Awards, the organizers said Tuesday, marking a career first for the Hollywood veteran.

Cruise was selected to receive a statuette for his contributions to cinema, along with choreographer Debbie Allen and production designer Wynn Thomas.

Dolly Parton will also be awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for her decades-long humanitarian work, with the trophies presented at the Academy's 16th Governors Awards event in November.

Cruise, 62, has had four Oscar nominations but has never won the prestigious prize, despite achieving global fame for his roles in action films "Mission: Impossible" and "Top Gun."

"Tom Cruise's incredible commitment to our filmmaking community, to the theatrical experience, and to the stunts community has inspired us all," the Academy said in a statement.

It praised him as "one of the most recognized and highest-grossing actors of all time" and noted his commitment to performing all of his own stunts.

Allen, 75, was recognized for her five-decade career that has included choreographing the Academy Awards ceremony seven times and working on films including 1995 rom-com "Forget Paris."

Meanwhile, Thomas was saluted for his production work on titles such as "Malcolm X" and "Do the Right Thing."

