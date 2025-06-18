Oscar finally comes calling for Tom Cruise's legendary career

US actor and film producer Tom Cruise will receive an honorary Oscar ahead of the 2026 Academy Awards, the organizers said Tuesday, marking a career first for the Hollywood veteran.

Cruise was selected to receive a statuette for his contributions to cinema, along with choreographer Debbie Allen and production designer Wynn Thomas.

Dolly Parton will also be awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for her decades-long humanitarian work, with the trophies presented at the Academy's 16th Governors Awards event in November.

Cruise, 62, has had four Oscar nominations but has never won the prestigious prize, despite achieving global fame for his roles in action films "Mission: Impossible" and "Top Gun."

"Tom Cruise's incredible commitment to our filmmaking community, to the theatrical experience, and to the stunts community has inspired us all," the Academy said in a statement.