US artist Brian Donnelly, known professionally as Kaws, attends the WSJ Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards at MoMA

Image: Angela Weiss / AFP



On a frosty morning in London's Hyde Park, onlookers aim their mobile phones at the top of the Serpentine Gallery.



The large sculpture of a blue man sitting on the roof is invisible to the naked eye but it is there—in augmented reality.



The sculpture is part of an installation by the American artist Kaws at the gallery, reproduced for the hundreds of millions of users of the video game Fortnite for the first time.





