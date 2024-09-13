Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' brought together in London show

The triptych, which features two from his sunflower series, forms part of a major exhibition dedicated to the Dutch painter and titled "Van Gogh: Poets and Lovers"
A hundred years after acquiring one of Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers", Britain's National Gallery in London will bring his vision to life by showcasing three works side-by-side for the first time.The triptych, which features two from of his sunflower series, forms part of a major exhibition dedicated to the Dutch painter and titled "Van Gogh: Poets and Lovers".The exhibit focuses on the post-impressionist's output during the two years that he spent in the south of France, in Arles and Saint-Remy de Provence, between February 1888 and May 1890.