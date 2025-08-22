From Bharat Forge's defence play to Kashmir's startup surge, our top stories of the week

1) For India’s defence future

India is rewriting the script of the global defence market, and Bharat Forge is firmly in the lead. Under Baba Kalyani’s guidance, the company has invested Rs700 crore between 2010 and 2022 to build indigenous artillery, armoured vehicles, and missiles. This audacity appears to be paying off: defence revenues jumped nearly fourfold to Rs1,561 crore in FY24, with order books swelling to over Rs4,494 crore. A landmark moment came with the company winning a large share of the Ministry of Defence’s Rs6,900 crore order for 307 ATAGS, a first-of-its-kind contract for the private sector. With exports already contributing over 80 percent of revenues, Kalyani is positioning Bharat Forge not just as a domestic player, but as a global force in defence manufacturing.

2) From Kashmir to the world

A different origin story is taking shape in Kashmir. Despite years of conflict and being defined by tourism, the Valley has been nurturing startups that are addressing local challenges and are now ready to step out. In less than a decade, around 1,150 ventures have emerged that are working in varied areas--from removing congestion in Srinagar to bridging supply chain gaps for artisans. On the agri-tech front, there are Zarin and Efruitmandi. Gr8Sports disrupted the cricket gear market. Curve Electric turned crowded roads into an opportunity, and FastBeetle now handles half a million shipments a month, covering 18,000 pin-codes. Read more about how Kashmir’s founders are creating jobs where few existed.

3) India and the US: A trade story

As India negotiates a trade deal with the US, while facing one of the highest tariff rates imposed by the Donald Trump administration, the country’s trade surplus with the US has doubled in the last six years. Smartphones have emerged as a star performer, while gems and jewellery accounted for 14 percent of US imports. On the other hand, shrimp exporters risk losing ground to rivals like Ecuador, Indonesia, and Vietnam, and Bangladesh’s competitive textile sector continues to squeeze India’s share. The US has become a significant supplier of petroleum, even as India leans heavily on discounted Russian crude. This trade relationship is a careful balancing act of opportunity and dependence. The numbers make it clear.