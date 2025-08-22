From Bharat Forge's defence play to Kashmir's startup surge, our top stories of the week

In this week's newsletter, also read about the real trade story between India and the US, Tata Motors' global ambitions with Iveco, the dark side of the influencer industry and more
India is rewriting the script of the global defence market, and Bharat Forge is firmly in the lead. Under Baba Kalyani’s guidance, the company has invested Rs700 crore between 2010 and 2022 to build indigenous artillery, armoured vehicles, and missiles. This audacity appears to be paying off: defence revenues jumped nearly fourfold to Rs1,561 crore in FY24, with order books swelling to over Rs4,494 crore. A landmark moment came with the company winning a large share of the Ministry of Defence’s Rs6,900 crore order for 307 ATAGS, a first-of-its-kind contract for the private sector. With exports already contributing over 80 percent of revenues, Kalyani is positioning Bharat Forge not just as a domestic player, but as a global force in defence manufacturing.
A different origin story is taking shape in Kashmir. Despite years of conflict and being defined by tourism, the Valley has been nurturing startups that are addressing local challenges and are now ready to step out. In less than a decade, around 1,150 ventures have emerged that are working in varied areas--from removing congestion in Srinagar to bridging supply chain gaps for artisans. On the agri-tech front, there are Zarin and Efruitmandi. Gr8Sports disrupted the cricket gear market. Curve Electric turned crowded roads into an opportunity, and FastBeetle now handles half a million shipments a month, covering 18,000 pin-codes. Read more about how Kashmir’s founders are creating jobs where few existed.
As India negotiates a trade deal with the US, while facing one of the highest tariff rates imposed by the Donald Trump administration, the country’s trade surplus with the US has doubled in the last six years. Smartphones have emerged as a star performer, while gems and jewellery accounted for 14 percent of US imports. On the other hand, shrimp exporters risk losing ground to rivals like Ecuador, Indonesia, and Vietnam, and Bangladesh’s competitive textile sector continues to squeeze India’s share. The US has become a significant supplier of petroleum, even as India leans heavily on discounted Russian crude. This trade relationship is a careful balancing act of opportunity and dependence. The numbers make it clear.
Tata Motors is making a bold move to strengthen its position in the global commercial vehicle (CV) market by acquiring Italy's Iveco Group for €3.9 billion. This strategic acquisition, expected to close in 2026, will integrate Iveco’s portfolio into Tata’s existing operations. The deal is poised to propel Tata Motors into the ranks of the world’s top five CV manufacturers, enhancing its capabilities in advanced fuel systems and expanding its global footprint. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Tata Motors' journey to becoming a formidable player in the international commercial vehicle industry.
The booming creator economy has minted stars overnight, but it has also exposed them to an unforgiving spotlight. A darker reality of influencer culture includes trolling, threats, and brand backlash that can dismantle careers in days. For many, the stakes are even higher, with cases of extreme harassment and personal loss casting a grim shadow on the industry. In the pursuit of influence, creators often carry a burden far heavier than their curated feeds reveal. Here's a story that underscores this uncomfortable truth.
At just 20, Indian chess star R Praggnanandhaa has a different definition of competitive grit. With three major titles this year and back-to-back wins over Magnus Carlsen at the Las Vegas Freestyle, his trajectory seems unstoppable. Yet for Pragg, it’s not just about the wins, it’s about the quality of his play. He’s candid about how exhaustion from marathon games tests even the strongest will. But his measure of success isn’t just the scoreboard; it’s whether he played his best. He sat down with Forbes India to discuss his purple patch this year, his strategy for high-octane games, and motoring on through exhaustion.
When Sholay debuted in 1975, the film shook audiences. Director Ramesh Sippy recalls how viewers were “silent, stunned” as the epic action-drama unfolded, defying early industry scepticism that dismissed the movie’s appeal. Produced on a Rs1 crore budget that ballooned thrice over to match Hollywood-style grandeur, Sholay went on to become India’s highest-grossing film for nearly two decades. Now, as it turns 50, its legacy isn’t just in profits, it’s in the seismic shift it inspired in how stories are told on our screens.