What HDFC Bank chairman’s exit reveals about independent directors in India

Atanu Chakraborty's resignation as HDFC Bank's part-time chairman reignited debate on the power and remit of independent directors in India, highlighting governance concerns, rising scrutiny, and the evolving but still opaque role of boardroom oversight.

The resignation of Atanu Chakraborty as part-time chairman and independent director of HDFC Bank in March has done more than unsettle investors in India’s most valuable lender. It has reopened a persistent question in corporate India: What exactly is the power and the remit of an independent director?

Chakraborty, a former finance secretary, did not exit quietly. His reference to differences over “values and ethics” followed by comments hinting at deeper governance concerns ensured the resignation was read as a signal rather than an event. Markets reacted, regulators took note and boardroom dynamics usually shielded from public view came into sharp focus.

That, in many ways, is the paradox of independent directors in India. Their presence is meant to reassure investors that governance is robust. Yet, it is often their exit that reveals the fault lines. And increasingly, it is a role that is both more visible and more lucrative than before.

Oversight and influence

Independent directors were strengthened in India’s corporate framework in the aftermath of early-2000s governance failures. The idea was straightforward: Bring in credible outsiders who could challenge management, protect minority shareholders and ensure that boards did not become extensions of promoter interests.

Today, they occupy critical positions across audit, risk and remuneration committees. On paper, their mandate is expansive—they can question strategy, demand disclosures and even record dissent. In sectors like banking, their role is even more consequential, given the systemic risks involved.

Read More