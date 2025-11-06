India’s private equity machine powers up

This was a week of unusually large signalling in India’s private equity (PE) landscape.

On Wednesday, ChrysCapital, the country’s biggest homegrown PE firm, closed its latest fund at $2.2 billion, the largest PE fund raised by an India-focussed manager. The development highlights Indian funds can now attract capital at a scale historically reserved for global buyout houses.

Earlier this week, KKR’s global co-chief executive Scott C Nuttall said the firm expects to invest between $90 billion and $100 billion globally in 2025, and that the India portfolio “will increasingly resemble the firm’s global profile over time”. India—along with Japan—is KKR’s best-performing market in Asia with the strongest returns, he during an interaction in Mumbai.

The ChrysCapital close sets a new benchmark for domestic firms. The earlier record was with Kedaara Capital, which raised a $1.7 billion fund in 2024.

Global PEs Bet on India

It’s not just the domestic firms that are changing the investment landscape. Global PE firms, too, are ramping up investments and top-level hiring in the country.

