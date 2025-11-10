Is AI widening the gender gap in the tech industry?

For Pune-based Deepti V, a product manager in an IT services firm, shoring up certifications related to artificial intelligence (AI) is central to career growth. The finance company where she is deployed on a project has begun discussions on hiring an AI risk manager who will decide the processes that can be automated. “Once the automation takes effect across teams, it will result in some people being removed. In order to stay relevant or reach a better profile in, say, two or three years, it is important to complete as many certifications as possible,” says the 40-year-old. At present her interaction with AI is using Microsoft’s Copilot to automate routine work such as tracking and status updates for her project, in addition to querying the AI agent about data on key aspects of the project.

Deepti falls within the bracket of entry- and mid-level women employees in the Indian IT/ITeS sector who show high adoption of generative AI (GenAI). According to a survey by Nasscom and consultancy firm BCG in 2024, nearly 79 percent women in senior roles in India adopted GenAI for work, compared to 88 percent male peers, lagging by 9 basis points. Globally, adoption of GenAI by women in leadership roles stood at 76 percent, 12 basis points ahead of men.

In a country where the funnel of women narrows towards senior leadership roles in tech industries, large-scale adoption of AI in enterprises is only likely to widen the gap between female and male employees in the sector, believe industry experts.

Also Read: With AI, India's employment market is evolving, not shrinking: Madhu Kurup

The Divide

Adoption of GenAI across sectors is likely to impact repetitive, low- and mid-skilled tasks, creating a barrier to entry for all. The Nasscom-BCG report estimates that, in India, the number of male professionals in AI/GenAI roles is 46 percent higher than female professionals. Female representation in tech roles follows a downward trend from 43 percent at entry-level roles to between 4 and 8 percent of executive level roles. These factors indicate the need for a shift in focus on the kind of roles women in the tech workforce need to be trained in, and reskilling them accordingly.

Read More